Meghan Markle’s plans something big to overshadow Trooping the Colour

Meghan Markle will not attend Trooping the Colour on June 15, but she could do something to overshadow the event, suggest a royal expert.



In a conversation with GB News, royal expert Kinsey Schofield predicted that the Duchess of Sussex would launch a new product from her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Schofield noted how the Sussexes have a history of coinciding their major announcements with other royal events, especially when they are not invited.

“I would not be surprised if we saw American Rivera Orchard launch a product around Trooping the Colour,” she told the publication.

“What a bizarre thing to launch a brand at the height of a royal health crisis then not have anything tangible available for purchase for MONTHS.”

"Clearly the Sussexes have not learned their lesson and are eager to play the PR game that Harry claims to resent so fiercely in Spare.”