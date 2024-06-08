 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's plans something big to overshadow Trooping the Colour

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expected to steal the limelight off of Trooping the Colour

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

Meghan Markle’s plans something big to overshadow Trooping the Colour

Meghan Markle will not attend Trooping the Colour on June 15, but she could do something to overshadow the event, suggest a royal expert.

In a conversation with GB News, royal expert Kinsey Schofield predicted that the Duchess of Sussex would launch a new product from her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Schofield noted how the Sussexes have a history of coinciding their major announcements with other royal events, especially when they are not invited.

“I would not be surprised if we saw American Rivera Orchard launch a product around Trooping the Colour,” she told the publication.

“What a bizarre thing to launch a brand at the height of a royal health crisis then not have anything tangible available for purchase for MONTHS.”

"Clearly the Sussexes have not learned their lesson and are eager to play the PR game that Harry claims to resent so fiercely in Spare.”

King Charles at 'opposite end' as Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge
King Charles at 'opposite end' as Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge
Natalie Portman shows signs of moving on from Benjamin Millepied divorce
Natalie Portman shows signs of moving on from Benjamin Millepied divorce
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can never be like 'patriotic Beckhams'
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can never be like 'patriotic Beckhams'
Prince Andrew 'furious' after King Charles warning over Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew 'furious' after King Charles warning over Royal Lodge
King Charles leaves Prince Harry 'deeply upset' with new plans
King Charles leaves Prince Harry 'deeply upset' with new plans
King Charles hands over major role to Prince William amid abdication rumours
King Charles hands over major role to Prince William amid abdication rumours
Duke of Westminster bride Olivia Henson overcomes outfit mishap in public
Duke of Westminster bride Olivia Henson overcomes outfit mishap in public
Prince Harry 'desperately' wants to give Princess Diana peace 'for her boys'
Prince Harry 'desperately' wants to give Princess Diana peace 'for her boys'
Timothee Chalamet's big plans for Kylie Jenner amid her family's concerns about relationship
Timothee Chalamet's big plans for Kylie Jenner amid her family's concerns about relationship
Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton's emotional statement ahead of key royal event
Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton's emotional statement ahead of key royal event
Prince Harry 'throwing things out of pram' for security plea: 'Baby!'
Prince Harry 'throwing things out of pram' for security plea: 'Baby!'
King Charles urged doctors in hospital to 'lead from front' in Normandy
King Charles urged doctors in hospital to 'lead from front' in Normandy