WATCH: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan set to release 'Bado Badi 2' after YouTube copyright strike

Pakistan’s internet sensation, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has announced that he is set to release part two of the viral song Bado Badi for the entertainment of his fans.



The said song, which is the singer’s rendition of Noor Jehan’s iconic song Ankh Lari Bado Badi, was released on his YouTube channel and broke the internet with massive number of views, 19 million, in just a month.



The number reportedly further rose to 28 million before the video was taken down by YouTube over copyright violations.

The track even became a meme material for netizens who widely shared the clips from the video song.

In a recent video message, Chahat — whose real name is Kashif Rana — has shared that at least six other soundtracks were in the pipeline and "Bado Badi 2" was among them.

He said that he is also going to release a film named “Sabaq”, which means a lesson, before Eid ul Adha.

“Releasing on June 16, Sabaq will be out on my YouTube channel only. You won’t have to go to the cinemas to watch it,” said Chahat, who has managed to stay in the news due to his weird sense of style and music.

While some take his antics as a source of entertainment and laughter, some viewers get annoyed.

Chahat said that his fans can watch the movie on their mobile phones while staying at their homes and while doing whatever they are doing.

The singer, who is about to give his acting debut as well, appealed to his fans to must watch his first film and show support.

Sharing more about his upcoming song Bado Badi 2, he said that the song will feature a new, “bubbly” kind of female model.

It may be noted that after Chahat’s latest song went viral on the internent, Pakistani singer Ali Zafar, who recently released Balo Batiyan also reacted to the former garnering crazy amount of attention and views.

“Confession: I was delusional and arrogant to think I had no competition. I’ve been humbled,” Zafar wrote on X, formerly Twitter, when a user drew comparison between the number of views of both tracks.

