 
Geo News

Renee Rapp recalls being 'wrapped up and scared' about her identity

Renee Rapp recalled appearing as a guest on the famous comedic sketch, 'Saturday Night Live'

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

Renee Rapp recalls being 'wrapped up and scared' about her identity 

Reneé Rapp just discussed the hindrances she faced when she wanted to express her identity and sexuality.

In an interview with Them, which was published by the outlet on Thursday, the 24-year-old pop star opened up about second guessing coming out as a lesbian after previously identifying as bisexual.

Recalling her performance on Saturday Night Live back in January, she had been considering to reveal her preferences. 

However, a few negative experiences such as comments like, “Oh, amazing, you’re coming out again. Congratulations," made her hesitant.

“I had privately been calling myself a lesbian, saying it to my friends, and I heard a couple comments that really hurt my feelings,” she told the outlet.

“They were so sweet — and obviously, they were going to be so sweet,” Rapp recalled of the experience when she was originally to be introduced as “little bisexual intern Reneé” and asked the comedians to change it.

“But to me, I was thinking about being so afraid to publicly change my identity. I didn’t want anybody to be upset with me,” she added.

Reneé Rapp recalled feeling very “wrapped up and scared.”

'Loki' series suffers setback as EP Kevin R. Wright exits Marvel
'Loki' series suffers setback as EP Kevin R. Wright exits Marvel
Daytime Emmys 2024 pays homeage to artists lost over the years
Daytime Emmys 2024 pays homeage to artists lost over the years
WATCH: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan set to release 'Bado Badi 2' after YouTube copyright strike video
WATCH: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan set to release 'Bado Badi 2' after YouTube copyright strike
Michelle Stafford honours competitor in her Daytime Emmy Award speech
Michelle Stafford honours competitor in her Daytime Emmy Award speech
Taylor Swift reveals 'one regret' during Eras Tour show in Edinburgh
Taylor Swift reveals 'one regret' during Eras Tour show in Edinburgh
Dick Van Dyke leaves historic mark on Daytime Emmy 2024
Dick Van Dyke leaves historic mark on Daytime Emmy 2024
Ed Sheeran opens up about his 'fat phase' and weight loss struggle
Ed Sheeran opens up about his 'fat phase' and weight loss struggle
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Thorsten Kaye pays unusual tribute at Daytime Emmys
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Thorsten Kaye pays unusual tribute at Daytime Emmys
Danielle Bradbery stuns fans as she announces first album in six years
Danielle Bradbery stuns fans as she announces first album in six years
Britney Spears gag order puts major restriction on ex Sam Asghari
Britney Spears gag order puts major restriction on ex Sam Asghari
Daytime Emmys 2024 Winners List Unveiled
Daytime Emmys 2024 Winners List Unveiled
Diddy loses university degree after Cassie assault video
Diddy loses university degree after Cassie assault video