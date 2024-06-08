Renee Rapp recalls being 'wrapped up and scared' about her identity

Reneé Rapp just discussed the hindrances she faced when she wanted to express her identity and sexuality.

In an interview with Them, which was published by the outlet on Thursday, the 24-year-old pop star opened up about second guessing coming out as a lesbian after previously identifying as bisexual.

Recalling her performance on Saturday Night Live back in January, she had been considering to reveal her preferences.

However, a few negative experiences such as comments like, “Oh, amazing, you’re coming out again. Congratulations," made her hesitant.

“I had privately been calling myself a lesbian, saying it to my friends, and I heard a couple comments that really hurt my feelings,” she told the outlet.



“They were so sweet — and obviously, they were going to be so sweet,” Rapp recalled of the experience when she was originally to be introduced as “little bisexual intern Reneé” and asked the comedians to change it.

“But to me, I was thinking about being so afraid to publicly change my identity. I didn’t want anybody to be upset with me,” she added.

Reneé Rapp recalled feeling very “wrapped up and scared.”