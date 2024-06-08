Prince William ‘had to be' the one to attend royal wedding rather than Harry

Prince William was prioritized to be the brother to attend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding rather than Prince Harry

Prince William was always going to the priority at the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson, as compared to his brother Prince Harry.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward weighed in on Prince Harry having to miss the wedding, saying, “The Dukes of Westminster have always been close to the Royal Family. William and Harry's mum Princess Diana was close friends with Hugh Grosvenor's mum, Natalia.”

"Tally as she is known, is Prince William's godmother and in turn, Diana was godmother to her daughter, Edwina,” she told The Mirror.

"In yet another family tie, Hugh is one of King Charles' many godsons and will certainly receive a wedding gift from his godfather even though he will not be attending the nuptials,” she added.

"Young Hugh is also a godfather to Prince George. There was never any question as to which of the brothers would take centre stage at the wedding,” she remarked.

“It had to be William. Harry made it clear he wouldn't be attending having had a chat with Hugh about the awkward situation and agreeing he should be the one to step down," Ingrid explained.

Previous sources revealed that Hugh Grosvenor invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but the Duke of Sussex reached an understanding with him that he’d have to miss the wedding as it’d be awkward if William and other senior royals would be there.

Hugh, the Duke of Westminster, married Olivia Henson in a fairytale wedding on June 7, where the Prince of Wales acted as an usher, beaming all the way through.

King Charles and Princess Kate were unable to attend the wedding due to their ongoing cancer treatments.