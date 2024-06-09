 
Princess Diana's brother Charles issues a statement after divorce from third wife

Charles Spencer married Karen Gordon in 2011 after meeting on a blind date

June 09, 2024

Princess Diana's brother Charles issues a statement after divorce from third wife

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer and Karen Gordon are calling it quits over their marriage of 13 years.

Confirming the divorce news to the Daily Mail on Saturday, the 9th Earl Spencer said, “It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.”

The divorce confirmation with his third wife comes after the pair announced their split in April to the Althorp estate staff, the same place where Diana died in a car crash in August 1997.

Charles first met the Canadian philanthropist on a blind date at a restaurant in Los Angeles in 2010, and later got married in June 2011 at the Althorp estate.

Moreover, the two also share a 12-year-old daughter named Charlotte Diana, who was named after Charles' late older sister.

On the other hand, he also shares four children with his ex wife Victoria Lockwood and two children with his second wife Caroline Freud.

