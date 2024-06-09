 
Jennifer Aniston reflects on 'supportive' friendship with Nicole Kidman

Jennifer Aniston recalled leaning on Nicole Kidman during the shooting of 'Just Go With It'

June 09, 2024

Jenniferr Aniston got candid about her friendship with Nicole Kidman.

As fans will know, the actresses starred together in 2011’s American comedy movie, Just Go With It.

In a new conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actresses Jennifer, Brie Larson, and Nicole Kidman reflected on sharing experiences and lessons with other women in the showbiz.

The Marvel star, Brie Larson, stated that “connecting with other women [on set] has been a game changer because you get to swap stories.”

Agreeing with Brie, Jennifer Aniston gave her thoughts, “Not even having to do with the work, but just life.”

She even referred to Nicole and recalled, “When we did that movie in Hawaii, you helped me out on a lot of hard things that I was going through.”

“Just to have that community, it’s very helpful,” she admitted before concluding the topic.

This comes after the Friends veteran broke down in tears as she reflected on her bond with late co-star and close pal, Matthew Perry.

In Variety's Actors on Actors conversation with Quinta Brunsons, Jennifer got teary-eyed about Matthew’s death and said, “Oh God, don't make me cry!"

Trying to comfort her, Quinta replied, "I won't, we won't make each other cry," to which Aniston softly replied, "Okay."

