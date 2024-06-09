Ariana Grande steps out with Ethan Slater after releasing song about him

Ariana Grande made a public appearance with Ethan Slater last night.

The 30-year-old hitmaker stepped out with her beau just a day after she released the music video of her track That Boy Is Mine, a track rumored to be about her Wicked co-star.

The two were spotted attending game one of the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday as they were seen enjoying the game between Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena.

Ariana and Ethan’s outing comes just a day after the former dropped the music video of The Boy Is Mine, featuring appearances from Penn Badgley, Brandy, and Monica.

The Batman-inspired video sees Ariana playing Catwoman who wants to win the heart of heart throb Mayor Max Starling, played by Penn. On the other hand, Brandy and Monica appear as newscasters who report on the city's rat infestation, which the mayor addresses in a press conference.

Ariana’s appearance also comes after her brother Frankie Grande’s blessing who gushed over Ethan recently.

“He’s a great guy. Ethan’s a wonderful guy. He’s very sweet. He’s very, very, very sweet. I just… I adore him. I’ve always just said this, all I want is for my sister to be happy and when she’s happy I’m happy. So I’m very happy,” he told US Weekly.