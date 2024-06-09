Prince Harry's new memoir will have 'catastrophic' consequences

Prince Harry’s second memoir will end his relationship with King Charles once and for all, according to a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex initially fell out with his father over the publication of his bombshell book Spare in which he openly criticized his stepmother and now-Queen Camilla.

Moreover, he dropped the memoir when the royal family was already upset with his Oprah interview.

Royal expert Tom Quinn now tells Mirror that the consequences of Harry’s project will be catastrophic enough to "end his relationship" with his family.

“Publication of a new book with yet more revelations about fights and bullying would certainly put an end to Harry‘s relationship with his family, even though there isn’t much of that relationship left anyway,” he explained.

The update comes after reports by the outlet claimed that Harry wants to work out his issues with Charles and brother Prince William.

Moreover, Harry also wants to fix the relationship in order for his kids Archie and Lilibet to have a bond with their cousins and grandparents.

Another royal source told OK! Magazine, “I think there's no plan B for Harry, patching things up with his family is the only option. It finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years."