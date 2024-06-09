Prince Harry has no 'Plan B', patching things up with Royals is only way

Prince Harry's bid to write another book on his life could pose trouble for the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex could lose his otherwise sore relationship with his relative if he drags them down in another tell-all.

Royal expert Tom Quinn said it would see an "end to Harry's relationship" with Prince William and Prince Harry.



The royal author said: "Publication of a new book with yet more revelations about fights and bullying would certainly put an end finally to Harry‘s relationship with his family, even though there isn’t much of that relationship left anyway."



They said: "I think there's no plan B for Harry, patching things up with his family is the only option. It's finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years."



Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

