Buckingham Palace issues first statement after Kate Middleton's emotional letter

Buckingham Palace has shared its first social media post after Kate Middleton issued an emotional statement on Sunday.



The palace shared the post on Instagram and revealed that on Saturday, Queen Camilla joined actors, authors and members of the public at Hampton Court Palace for the Queen’s Reading Room Festival 2024.

Sharing the photos of Queen Camilla, the palace says, “Yesterday, The Queen joined actors, authors and members of the public at Hampton Court Palace for The Queen’s Reading Room Festival 2024.

“Alongside a star-studded line up of literary acts, visitors had the opportunity to enjoy an array of street food, explore the gardens of Hampton Court and discover new authors.”



According to media reports, Queen Camilla was joined by authors and actors at the festival, including Sir Ian Rankin, Ann Cleeves, Miriam Margolyes and Elizabeth McGovern.

Earlier, Kensington Palace released Kate Middleton’s statement on social media.

In a letter to Irish Guards, Kate Middleton says: "I wanted to write to let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel's Review and Trooping the Colour. I appreciate everyone Trooping this year has been practising for months, and dedicating many hours to ensure their uniforms and drill are immaculate.”