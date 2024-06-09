 
Prince Harry ‘put in his place' in security row but ‘can't believe it'

Prince Harry 'can't believe' he's not getting security on par with other royals

June 09, 2024

Prince Harry "can't believe" he's not a VIP when it comes to state security amid his legal battle with the United Kingdom government, per an expert.

Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), downgraded the security for Prince Harry when he stepped down from his role as a senior working royal in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex lost the case against the Home Office and has now decided to appeal the case.

Royal author and commentator Angela Levin claimed Harry appealed the case because he’s "going away with Meghan for a tour, a world tour, which made my heart pump because this is going to be another copy of what the Royal Family is like and he wants to be covered."

"Well it's not on our tax, frankly," she remarked.

The expert said that Harry’s demand that taxpayers should contribute to his security is a “joke.”

Angela noted that a judge previously ruled that the Prince is not in the same position as those in the “other VIP category” who receive state security.

"So he was - sort of - put in his place," she remarked to GB News, "but I don't think he can believe that."

