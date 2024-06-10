 
Geo News

Meghan Markle battling history as the second American in the Royal Family

Meghan Markle has just been compared to Ms Simpson who was the first divorcee to steal the heart of a member of the Firm

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Meghan Markle battling history as the second American in the Royal Family

Meghan Markle has just found herself in comparisons with Ms Simpson, who was the first American to make her way into the Royal Family.

Comments about everything have been shared by 'Simple' Simon London.

He touched on everything during his conversation with TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan.

There he gushed over the Duchess of Sussex and even pointed out how, “whenever an American came into the royal family and threw a hand grenade they were always they were always they were always vilified they were always vilified and they were always made to be the villain.”

In regards to this he also added, “I think that Megan as you say she's a hustler and she's done incredibly well for herself to come from where she is from where she was to where she is Harry has had to find another route because he is the spare and he's done that actually by opening up and being more honest and open about himself.”

According to the commentator, Prince Harry has done that through things “like spare through books like spare and also focusing on Mental Healthnwhich the Americans are much more attuned to”.

Kelly Clarkson reveals reason why she won't join 'American Idol'
Kelly Clarkson reveals reason why she won't join 'American Idol'
Prince Harry was thinking about Kate Middleton as he skipped 'wedding of the year'
Prince Harry was thinking about Kate Middleton as he skipped 'wedding of the year'
King Charles threatens Prince Harry
King Charles threatens Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's royal divorce three to five years in the making
Meghan Markle's royal divorce three to five years in the making
Prince Harry desperate to take time away from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry desperate to take time away from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry at backend as Nigeria trip became 'all about Meghan Markle'
Prince Harry at backend as Nigeria trip became 'all about Meghan Markle'
Billie Eilish speaks up on the cost of fame: 'Lost all my friends'
Billie Eilish speaks up on the cost of fame: 'Lost all my friends'
Prince Harry receives sweet advice on how to reconcile with King Charles
Prince Harry receives sweet advice on how to reconcile with King Charles
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri determined to make it on her own in Hollywood
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri determined to make it on her own in Hollywood
Prince William taking everything from Prince Harry to avoid headlines
Prince William taking everything from Prince Harry to avoid headlines
Buckingham Palace's latest snub to Meghan Markle, Harry dubbed 'wise' decision
Buckingham Palace's latest snub to Meghan Markle, Harry dubbed 'wise' decision
Princess Madeleine of Sweden makes big announcement about family
Princess Madeleine of Sweden makes big announcement about family