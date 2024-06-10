Meghan Markle battling history as the second American in the Royal Family

Meghan Markle has just found herself in comparisons with Ms Simpson, who was the first American to make her way into the Royal Family.

Comments about everything have been shared by 'Simple' Simon London.

He touched on everything during his conversation with TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan.

There he gushed over the Duchess of Sussex and even pointed out how, “whenever an American came into the royal family and threw a hand grenade they were always they were always they were always vilified they were always vilified and they were always made to be the villain.”

In regards to this he also added, “I think that Megan as you say she's a hustler and she's done incredibly well for herself to come from where she is from where she was to where she is Harry has had to find another route because he is the spare and he's done that actually by opening up and being more honest and open about himself.”

According to the commentator, Prince Harry has done that through things “like spare through books like spare and also focusing on Mental Healthnwhich the Americans are much more attuned to”.