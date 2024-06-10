Kylie Jenner celebrates BFF Stassie's birthday with glamorous night out

Kylie Jenner celebrated her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday with a bang.

The 26-year-old reality TV star previously took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of the duo in matching pajamas at the Karanikolaou's event which took place over the weekend.

“for liiiiife. @staskaranikolaou,” Kylie penned with infinity emojis.

Later, the pair celebrated Stassie’s birthday with a night out as Kylie posted pictures of herself wearing a white mini dress. On the other hand, the birthday girl wore a bedazzling golden frock.

The Youtuber also appeared on social media to share photos from her party, with her 10.4 million followers, writing, “Make a wish.”

In another post with more pictures from the celebration, Stassie had penned, “It'ssss maaaa birthdayyyyy!!!!!!!”

Kylie spoke of her longtime best friend once in the season 3 of The Kardashians.

“She's definitely my oldest friend. We grew up together, we've been through so much together. She's like a sister to me,” Kylie had shared.