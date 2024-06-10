 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson confirms King Charles has lost patience with Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson seemingly confirms King Charles and Prince Andrew’s ongoing rift

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Sarah Ferguson confirms King Charles has lost patience with Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson declined to comment on the rumored rift between her ex-husband Prince Andrew and King Charles over Royal Lodge, thus confirming the speculations.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Fergie said she doesn't want to get involved in the brothers' discussions, and wants them to work it out themselves.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, royal commentator Gareth Russell noted how Fergie didn't criticize the monarch but she also didn't deny the rumors of a growing rift, suggesting that there may be some truth to the reports.

"Historically, the duchess has always been quite a public defender of the King and privately as well,” Russell told The Mirror.

"One of the reasons why she had a brief falling out with her sister-in-law, Diana, was because she defended Charles in a conversation over lunch,” he added.

"So I don't think the duchess is coming from a bad place towards her former husband, the Duke of York.

"The duchess did not criticise the King, but she certainly did not put to bed the rumours that there is a rift growing over Royal Lodge."

Prince Harry mulls buying home in UK to get away from Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry mulls buying home in UK to get away from Meghan Markle?
Princess Diana mother 'celebrated' when she lost her HRH title: 'Absolutely wonderful'
Princess Diana mother 'celebrated' when she lost her HRH title: 'Absolutely wonderful'
Meghan Markle branded a fiery media storm that would ignite the UK
Meghan Markle branded a fiery media storm that would ignite the UK
King Charles will never break ties with Prince Harry due to Lilibet, Archie?
King Charles will never break ties with Prince Harry due to Lilibet, Archie?
Prince Harry regrets skipping D-Day event but happy to avoid Royal family
Prince Harry regrets skipping D-Day event but happy to avoid Royal family
Billie Eilish says she ‘couldn't believe' THIS ‘insane' dating incident
Billie Eilish says she ‘couldn't believe' THIS ‘insane' dating incident
Prince Harry finally breaks silence over King Charles honour to David Beckham?
Prince Harry finally breaks silence over King Charles honour to David Beckham?
Kelly Clarkson reveals reason why she won't join 'American Idol'
Kelly Clarkson reveals reason why she won't join 'American Idol'
Prince Harry was thinking about Kate Middleton as he skipped 'wedding of the year'
Prince Harry was thinking about Kate Middleton as he skipped 'wedding of the year'
King Charles threatens Prince Harry
King Charles threatens Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's royal divorce three to five years in the making
Meghan Markle's royal divorce three to five years in the making
Prince Harry desperate to take time away from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry desperate to take time away from Meghan Markle