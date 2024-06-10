Sarah Ferguson confirms King Charles has lost patience with Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson declined to comment on the rumored rift between her ex-husband Prince Andrew and King Charles over Royal Lodge, thus confirming the speculations.



In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Fergie said she doesn't want to get involved in the brothers' discussions, and wants them to work it out themselves.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, royal commentator Gareth Russell noted how Fergie didn't criticize the monarch but she also didn't deny the rumors of a growing rift, suggesting that there may be some truth to the reports.

"Historically, the duchess has always been quite a public defender of the King and privately as well,” Russell told The Mirror.

"One of the reasons why she had a brief falling out with her sister-in-law, Diana, was because she defended Charles in a conversation over lunch,” he added.

"So I don't think the duchess is coming from a bad place towards her former husband, the Duke of York.

"The duchess did not criticise the King, but she certainly did not put to bed the rumours that there is a rift growing over Royal Lodge."