Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham eager to start family with wife Nicola: 'So soon'

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham expressed his desire of becoming a 'young dad'

June 10, 2024

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham recently opened up about his plans of becoming parent with wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

In an interview with InStyle, Brooklyn revealed that he always wanted to become a 'young dad.'

He said, "I always wanted to be a young dad, but obviously, [it's] up to my wife."

"My wife really wants kids as well. So soon, hopefully," Brooklyn added.

Brooklyn also revealed the couple's reason behind combining their last names, saying, "I wanted to honor my wife’s last name as well, and we thought about it for so long and we were just like, ‘When we have kids, we would love to have little Peltz-Beckhams running about.'"

"I just thought it was a cute idea to have both, two last names," he added.

During the same interview, Brooklyn, eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria shared his thoughts on being called a 'nepo baby' saying, "I can't help how I was born," adding, "I couldn’t ask for better parents and I’m just trying to work my ass off and trying to make a name for myself. That’s all I can say, really."

