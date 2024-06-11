 
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant become lovers from friends

Details about Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant love story

June 11, 2024

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant become lovers from friends

Since 2011, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been linked together but the pair reportedly hit it off as a couple in 2019 after they held hands on LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet.

The megastar and the visual artist jointly work on multiple projects such as books that he wrote while she illustrated like Ode to Happiness, Shadows, and X Artists' Books in 2011, 2016, and 2017, respectively.

The John Wick star in an interview with People opened up about her romantic equation with Alexandra.

"We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together," he said in 2023.

Weighing in on their relationship, Jennifer Tilly told Page Six that the couple were already in love before the public came to know in 2019 after the red carpet appearance.

“I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?'" she recalled.

