Prince Harry likely to reach out to King Charles on Father's Day

King Charles has reportedly not invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Trooping the Colours

June 11, 2024

Prince Harry is expected to reach out to his ailing father King Charles on Father’s Day with a 'warm message', a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that Harry is expected to send the King a "warm message", however, “King Charles' birthday and Father's Day are both a nightmare for Harry.”

Tom Quinn said Archie and Lilibet father knows the world would be watching to see whether he is big enough to reach out to his father.

“He is determined to try to ignore his troubled relationship with his father and he will certainly send a warm message. It's easy to forget that Harry really does love his father, he just hates the fact that Charles seems always to support William when there is a family dispute," the royal expert added.

Tom Quinn made these claims a month after Prince Harry returned to UK for Invictus Games, however, he did not meet King Charles amid the monarch’s cancer treatment.

Harry’s spokesperson had said, “In response to the many inquires and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.”

