Rihanna talks 'evolution as woman': 'It changes a lot'

Rihanna detailed the struggles she faced when entering the hair space with her brand

June 12, 2024

Rihanna reportedly wants to look “fabulous” while she fulfills her duties as a mother along with a singing sensation.

In a new chat with People Magazine, the founder of Fenty Beauty said, "Creating a haircare line is a lot more stressful than I thought.”

Speaking on launch event of her new product line, Rihanna mentioned, “Considering all hair types, considering all of the brands that I've been in love with my entire life, I'm thinking, ‘If it's not better than this one, it can't work.’”

“Evolving as a woman and even as an artist, hair has been such a huge part of that and a reflection of whatever I'm feeling,” Love the Way You Lie crooner added.

She went on to address, “So, it changes a lot and my hair goes through a lot. Making this brand, I had to consider all of those things.”

“I want to look fly, but I want my hair to be healthy. How do I do that? All of my products need to strengthen and repair while I'm out just being fabulous,” she emphasized in conclusion.

