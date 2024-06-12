Travis Kelce prefers privacy after Taylor Swift question

Reporters often are eager to get something out of Travis Kelce about Taylor Swift so one of them asked about what they liked to cook together.



It was posed during a press conference after a Kansas City Chiefs minicamp.

The question itself was important because it comes after Taylor shared a clip on YouTube where she was making seemingly cinnamon rolls while the NFL’s tight end packed a kiss on her.

Travis meanwhile responded to it with a smile and said, "That's a good question. I'll keep the answer to myself, but I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her,” adding, “I'd rather keep it personal."

In the meantime, Travis opened up about how publicly he wanted to keep his relationship.

"I know I brought all this attention to me," he shared. "I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor."

The 34-year-old continued, “What's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives.”



Adding, “I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying 'alright nah' will have to be where I keep it."