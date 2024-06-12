 
Geo News

Travis Kelce prefers privacy after Taylor Swift question

Travis Kelce reacts to a question that asks about his personal life with Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Travis Kelce prefers privacy after Taylor Swift question

Reporters often are eager to get something out of Travis Kelce about Taylor Swift so one of them asked about what they liked to cook together.

It was posed during a press conference after a Kansas City Chiefs minicamp.

The question itself was important because it comes after Taylor shared a clip on YouTube where she was making seemingly cinnamon rolls while the NFL’s tight end packed a kiss on her.

Travis meanwhile responded to it with a smile and said, "That's a good question. I'll keep the answer to myself, but I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her,” adding, “I'd rather keep it personal."

In the meantime, Travis opened up about how publicly he wanted to keep his relationship.

"I know I brought all this attention to me," he shared. "I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor." 

The 34-year-old continued, “What's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives.”

Adding, “I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying 'alright nah' will have to be where I keep it."

Kevin Spacey in tears as bankruptcy looms
Kevin Spacey in tears as bankruptcy looms
Prime delivers last verdict on 'The Boys' end
Prime delivers last verdict on 'The Boys' end
Rihanna talks 'evolution as woman': 'It changes a lot'
Rihanna talks 'evolution as woman': 'It changes a lot'
Adele addresses 'stressful' moment during Las Vegas residency
Adele addresses 'stressful' moment during Las Vegas residency
Miley Cyrus' father Billy says goodbye to wife Firerose
Miley Cyrus' father Billy says goodbye to wife Firerose
Britney Spears leans on brother amid second conservatorship plans?
Britney Spears leans on brother amid second conservatorship plans?
Prince Harry has to win major legal battle for Meghan Markle's return to UK
Prince Harry has to win major legal battle for Meghan Markle's return to UK
Meghan Markle idea of recruiting unearthed: 'Staff should jump when told to jump'
Meghan Markle idea of recruiting unearthed: 'Staff should jump when told to jump'
Meghan Markle's personality trait causes dilemma with new brand
Meghan Markle's personality trait causes dilemma with new brand
Prince William and Prince Harry are looking at only relationship wreckage
Prince William and Prince Harry are looking at only relationship wreckage
King Charles ‘poignantly aware' clock is ‘ticking' as he puts brave face on
King Charles ‘poignantly aware' clock is ‘ticking' as he puts brave face on
Kate Middleton behaviour with kids lauded by professional nannies
Kate Middleton behaviour with kids lauded by professional nannies