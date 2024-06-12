Travis Scott can't bear Kylie Jenner raising their children with Timothee

Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott is finally starting to realize that he has been replaced with Timothee Chalamet.

An insider told In Touch that the rapper, who shares two children Stormi (aged 6) and Aire (aged 2) with the beauty mogul, assumed that he would reunite with her in the near future.

“He can’t accept that he’s been replaced and hates the idea of another man around his kids. He actually thought he and Kylie were on the road to a reunion — they talk all the time,” the source says.

They added, “Travis is extremely jealous — he never thought Timothée would last this long. Kylie’s been very clear with Travis that he missed his shot. Her future is with Timothée.”

On the other hand, the source also says that Kylie and Timothee are planning to move in together soon at her new house in Hidden Hills, California.

The rumored move comes amid the model’s family showed concerns about her flame with Kylie as they think he doesn’t “prioritize” her that much.

An insider spilled to Daily Mail that the Wonka star has made it clear that Kylie is “very important to him.”

"He has made it clear that Kylie is very important to him and he would like for her to not listen to any outside noise, even if it comes from her own family, because he is being as genuine in his intentions with the relationship as possible. He loves her,” a tipster claimed last week.