 
Geo News

Travis Scott can't bear Kylie Jenner raising their children with Timothee

Kylie Jenner shares two children Stormi and Aire with ex Travis Scott

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Travis Scott can't bear Kylie Jenner raising their children with Timothee

Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott is finally starting to realize that he has been replaced with Timothee Chalamet.

An insider told In Touch that the rapper, who shares two children Stormi (aged 6) and Aire (aged 2) with the beauty mogul, assumed that he would reunite with her in the near future.

“He can’t accept that he’s been replaced and hates the idea of another man around his kids. He actually thought he and Kylie were on the road to a reunion — they talk all the time,” the source says.

They added, “Travis is extremely jealous — he never thought Timothée would last this long. Kylie’s been very clear with Travis that he missed his shot. Her future is with Timothée.”

On the other hand, the source also says that Kylie and Timothee are planning to move in together soon at her new house in Hidden Hills, California.

The rumored move comes amid the model’s family showed concerns about her flame with Kylie as they think he doesn’t “prioritize” her that much.

An insider spilled to Daily Mail that the Wonka star has made it clear that Kylie is “very important to him.”

"He has made it clear that Kylie is very important to him and he would like for her to not listen to any outside noise, even if it comes from her own family, because he is being as genuine in his intentions with the relationship as possible. He loves her,” a tipster claimed last week.

Chace Crawford makes shocking confession about dating life
Chace Crawford makes shocking confession about dating life
Sienna Miller reveals how she 'fell in love' with younger boyfriend
Sienna Miller reveals how she 'fell in love' with younger boyfriend
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's children ‘struggling' amid custody woes
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's children ‘struggling' amid custody woes
Christian Bale's co stars make shocking confession about 'American Psycho'
Christian Bale's co stars make shocking confession about 'American Psycho'
Celine Dion recalls coming close to death
Celine Dion recalls coming close to death
Brad Pitt ‘plans' to become father again
Brad Pitt ‘plans' to become father again
Oprah Winfrey admitted to hospital due to health complications
Oprah Winfrey admitted to hospital due to health complications
Travis Kelce gushes over parents Donna and Ed Kelce's upbringing
Travis Kelce gushes over parents Donna and Ed Kelce's upbringing
Jelly Roll over the moon after surprise duet with Eminem
Jelly Roll over the moon after surprise duet with Eminem
Maya Hawke feels grateful to be part of ‘Stranger Things'
Maya Hawke feels grateful to be part of ‘Stranger Things'
Jennifer Esposito opens up about years-long struggle for proper diagnosis
Jennifer Esposito opens up about years-long struggle for proper diagnosis
The Rock teaches 'no pain no gain' lesson amid shooting
The Rock teaches 'no pain no gain' lesson amid shooting