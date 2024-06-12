 
Queen Camilla sends 'heartfelt gift' to Lilibet on 3rd birthday

King Charles ‘regrets’ not seeing Archie and Lilibet and ‘wants to see’ them amid his cancer battle

June 12, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the third birthday of their daughter Princess Lilibet on June 4 away from the royal family in California.

The royal couple reportedly hosted a small party attended by close friends.

However, King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family did not publicly wish Lilibet on her special day.

Now, according to a report by the In Touch Weekly, Queen Camilla, on behalf of her and King Charles, has sent a special gift to Lilibet on her third birthday.

The publication quoted a royal expert claimed Queen Camilla has also reportedly stepped up her involvement with Meghan and Harry’s kids and is said to have sent the toddler a “heartfelt gift and card.”

Royal expert Michael Cole has claimed that King Charles ‘regrets’ not seeing Archie and Lilibet and ‘wants to see’ them amid his cancer battle.

King Charles has seen Archie in person only a handful of times and Princess Lilibet only once.

