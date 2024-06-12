 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian agrees to become Malika Haqq's 'baby daddy'

Khloe Kardashian helped her friend to make 'mature' decision regarding second pregnancy

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Photo: Khloe Kardashian agrees to become Malika Haqq's 'baby daddy'

Khloe Kardashian seemingly has no problem in becoming Malika Haqq’s “baby daddy.”

On the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian advised her close pal Malika Haqq regarding her second pregnancy, as per People Magazine.

Malika started the discussion and asked Khloe, “I do want to ask you, if you can, whenever, I can make an appointment when you can go with me.”

She also shared that she was unsure about her decision regarding “the sperm bank” and was having “a head thing about it.”

“And what are your fears about the sperm bank?” the 39-year-old asked in response.

“I guess it’s maybe my disappointment with not doing it the way I thought I would do it, like being married and all those things,” Malika expressed.

Advising her friend, the mother of two suggested her to get rid of her girl-like fantasies and think about it like a mature woman.

“Like these aren’t things that you think about as a kid. But for women, the older you get, time is ticking, and blah blah blah, so women put the pressure on themselves.”

“I really can’t believe I’m gonna do it. Can just make you my baby daddy?” Malika requested the Good American founder.

“Oh my God, yes!” Khloe agreed in conclusion. 

