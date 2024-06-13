Kate Middleton goes above and beyond to reward Kensington Palace aide

Kate Middleton is holding on to her loyal friends and employees amid a cancer battle.

According to Mirror, the Princess of Wales rewarded her long-time stylist Natasha Archer with a huge promotion as she recently added the new job in her LinkedIn profile.

The outlet claims that Natasha got an appraisal within the Royal Household which elevated her job title to a senior private executive role for Kate and Prince William

Royal insiders analyzed that Kate wants to keep her loyal crew by her side, especially Natasha who was also seen picking up the future Queen from the hospital following her abdominal surgery in January.

Another royal source privy to The Express further emphasized that Natasha has been a pillar of support for Kate as the duo has become "inseparable" within the past few months.

“Natasha deserves this boost she's unfailingly discreet and loyal to Kate. The salary boost will be welcome too. This appointment means we can expect to see Natasha by Kate's side for years to come,” insiders commented.