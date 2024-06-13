Meghan Markle Hollywood friends 'dropping like flies': 'Oprah no longer involved'

Meghan Markle is reportedly losing all her key friends in Hollywood.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on her lifestyle brand titled American Riviera Orchard, has been left alone by A-lister pals.

Former Royal butler Paul Burrell tells Closer! Magazine: "Harry and Meghan’s circle is getting smaller and smaller. I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies. Some already have done - Oprah no longer seems involved with them and some other celebrities have also dropped them."

He added: "Back in the day, the A-listers were riding on the moment - Harry and Meghan were the most popular couple in the country at one time, when they got married, but there’s since been a decline."

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skip Royal wedding of the year as Duke of Westminster tied the knot with Olivia Henson.