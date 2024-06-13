 
Geo News

Meghan Markle Hollywood friends 'dropping like flies': 'Oprah no longer involved'

Meghan Markle has been left alone by her Hollywood friends

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Meghan Markle Hollywood friends 'dropping like flies': 'Oprah no longer involved'

Meghan Markle is reportedly losing all her key friends in Hollywood.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on her lifestyle brand titled American Riviera Orchard, has been left alone by A-lister pals.

Former Royal butler Paul Burrell tells Closer! Magazine: "Harry and Meghan’s circle is getting smaller and smaller. I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies. Some already have done - Oprah no longer seems involved with them and some other celebrities have also dropped them."

He added: "Back in the day, the A-listers were riding on the moment - Harry and Meghan were the most popular couple in the country at one time, when they got married, but there’s since been a decline."

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skip Royal wedding of the year as Duke of Westminster tied the knot with Olivia Henson.

Jennifer Lopez forbids crew from making 'eye contact' with her?
Jennifer Lopez forbids crew from making 'eye contact' with her?
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie are holding Prince Harry together
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie are holding Prince Harry together
King Charles, Prince Andrew relationship at risk as feud intensifies
King Charles, Prince Andrew relationship at risk as feud intensifies
Kate Middleton goes above and beyond to reward Kensington Palace aide
Kate Middleton goes above and beyond to reward Kensington Palace aide
Prince Harry's isolation grows as Royal family, pals turn their backs
Prince Harry's isolation grows as Royal family, pals turn their backs
King Charles, Kate Middleton's latest rejection ‘heart wrenching' for Prince Harry
King Charles, Kate Middleton's latest rejection ‘heart wrenching' for Prince Harry
Prince Harry 'haunted' by threats of protection amid unfortunate 'predicament'
Prince Harry 'haunted' by threats of protection amid unfortunate 'predicament'
Prince Harry suffers major loss after missing Westminster wedding
Prince Harry suffers major loss after missing Westminster wedding
Meghan Markle has turned her mother into a live-in nanny
Meghan Markle has turned her mother into a live-in nanny
Tom Brady ‘sabotages' ex Gisele Bündchen's new romance
Tom Brady ‘sabotages' ex Gisele Bündchen's new romance
Miley Cyrus spills on feeling like an outsider in Hollywood
Miley Cyrus spills on feeling like an outsider in Hollywood
George, Amal Clooney's marriage on the rocks as work commitments take a toll
George, Amal Clooney's marriage on the rocks as work commitments take a toll