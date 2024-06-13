 
Halle Bailey flaunts fitness progress months after son's birth

Halle Bailey is showing off her progress at the gym seven months after giving birth to baby boy

June 13, 2024

Halle Bailey is visibly proud of her toned body after losing her baby fat.

The Little Mermaid star took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday with a mirror video of herself posing in her activewear.

Bailey could be seen flaunting her toned physique in a green sports bra and brown high rise shorts with Cardi B’s song Enough (Miami) audible in the video.

Bailey, 24, and her boyfriend DDG, 26, announced the birth of their son, Halo, on January 7 in an Instagram post.

The post featured a snap of a tiny hand with a gold bracelet that read 'Halo.'

On Monday, Bailey revealed that she conceived while the couple was on vacation.

The American actor-singer responded to a post on X, formally known as Twitter, that included two photos of a woman, where in one photo she was posing by a pool and highlighting her baby bump in the other. 

The post read, "Went out the country nine months ago...Brought back a permanent souvenir."

Bailey reshared the post and wrote, "this is what happened to me," referring to her newborn.

