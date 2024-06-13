 
Geo News

Moment Prince Harry thought he was meeting King, Prince William for 'duel'

Prince Harry met King Charles and Prince William on Prince Philip's funeral

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Prince Harry met King Charles and Prince William on Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry touches upon meeting he dreaded meeting his father and brother during a poignant event in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who returned to the UK in 2021 upon grandfather's Prince Philip's funeral, spoke about his panic on the day after King Charles III and Prince William had "changed their minds" about meeting him.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare,' Prince Harry revealed: "Then, at last, I saw them. Shoulder to shoulder, striding towards me, they looked grim, almost menacing. More, they looked tightly aligned. My stomach dropped. Normally they’d be squabbling about one thing or another, but now they appeared to be in lockstep - in league. The thought occurred: Hang on, are we meeting for a walk...or a duel?"

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

King Charles finally threatens Prince Harry with massive consequences
King Charles finally threatens Prince Harry with massive consequences
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'secret home' in UK where they 'entertained friends'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'secret home' in UK where they 'entertained friends'
Meghan Markle 'Trooping the colour' joke that received silence from Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle 'Trooping the colour' joke that received silence from Kate Middleton
King Charles using cancer as distraction from Prince Harry rift
King Charles using cancer as distraction from Prince Harry rift
Royal Family 'real diva' who beats Meghan Markle: Expert
Royal Family 'real diva' who beats Meghan Markle: Expert
Jennifer Lopez forbids crew from making 'eye contact' with her?
Jennifer Lopez forbids crew from making 'eye contact' with her?
Meghan Markle Hollywood friends 'dropping like flies': 'Oprah no longer involved'
Meghan Markle Hollywood friends 'dropping like flies': 'Oprah no longer involved'
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie are holding Prince Harry together
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie are holding Prince Harry together
King Charles, Prince Andrew relationship at risk as feud intensifies
King Charles, Prince Andrew relationship at risk as feud intensifies
Kate Middleton goes above and beyond to reward Kensington Palace aide
Kate Middleton goes above and beyond to reward Kensington Palace aide
Prince Harry's isolation grows as Royal family, pals turn their backs
Prince Harry's isolation grows as Royal family, pals turn their backs
King Charles, Kate Middleton's latest rejection ‘heart wrenching' for Prince Harry
King Charles, Kate Middleton's latest rejection ‘heart wrenching' for Prince Harry