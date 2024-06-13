Moment Prince Harry thought he was meeting King, Prince William for 'duel'

Prince Harry met King Charles and Prince William on Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry touches upon meeting he dreaded meeting his father and brother during a poignant event in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who returned to the UK in 2021 upon grandfather's Prince Philip's funeral, spoke about his panic on the day after King Charles III and Prince William had "changed their minds" about meeting him.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare,' Prince Harry revealed: "Then, at last, I saw them. Shoulder to shoulder, striding towards me, they looked grim, almost menacing. More, they looked tightly aligned. My stomach dropped. Normally they’d be squabbling about one thing or another, but now they appeared to be in lockstep - in league. The thought occurred: Hang on, are we meeting for a walk...or a duel?"

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

