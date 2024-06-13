 
Geo News

Meghan Trainor Pleads for Katy Perry's Spot on ‘American Idol'

The singer has previously served as a judge on ‘The Voice UK’ and ‘Australian Idol’

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Meghan Trainor talked about her ‘dream job’ as an American Idol judge

In a latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, June 12 the 30-year-old actress said that it is her dream job to be an American Idol judge and she would love to replace Kety Perry.

During the conversation she was asked if she had approached anyone for joining the singing show, Trainor responded, “I’ve done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world."

She mentioned that the people she has reached out to "don’t really have the full say but I begged.”

The All About That Bass artist went on to say “I have begged for this job. I haven’t heard any updates so check my emails but that is my dream job. I want to drive to work American Idol and then drive home.”

In February 2024, Katy Pery announced that she was quitting American Idol after completing season 22 which ended in May 2024.

Moreover, the show’s other cast member Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest gave a shout to Trainor saying she would be great as a judge as per Entertainment Tonight.

