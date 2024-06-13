John Legend calls his father Ronald Stephens his ‘Role Model’

For John Legend his father Ronald Stephens is his biggest inspiration

The 45-year-old singer and actor praised his father in an exclusive premiere of the upcoming series Raising Fame shared with the People Magazine.

During the interview, he told the host Sonya Curry, "I'm a lot like him. Our personalities are very similar."

He went on to say, "Our disposition is very similar. We're both very laid back, calm, able to, you know, whenever life gets hard, we're able to figure it out, and not get too overly raw emotionally. And just keep a clear head and figure out what we need to do."

"I think he's been a role model to me as a father cuz he was a single dad for a while. And just seeing the dedication he had to our family, seeing the creativity he had for our family, just kindness and love and just great example of integrity and character that he always set for us," Legend added.

The 12-time Grammy winner who is a father of four children said, "That's why he's my role model. I always tell him that I want to be a dad like him."

For those unversed, Legend shares 8-year-old Luna, 6-year-old Miles, 17 months old Esti, and 11 months Wren with his wife Chrissy Teigen.