Photo: Brad Pitt '100% on board' to welcome baby with Ines De Ramon: Source

Brad Pitt seemingly sees a future with girlfriend Ines De Ramon

As fans will be aware, recently In Touch Weekly reported that Brad Pitt cannot wait to expand his brood and is eager to tie the know with Ines De Ramon.

These claims are now confirmed by a close pal of Brad Pitt who told Daily Mail, “It's devastating for Brad that he basically had no relationship with his kids”

They went on to address about the jewellery designer's contribution to Brad and his kids' life that she “has been a real source of comfort and it's actually brought them closer together.”

“Having more kids in his life is not out of the question,” the insider confirmed and explained, “Ines is young and Brad said he's 100% on board if she wants to have kids.”

“He loves the idea of building a life with Ines and nothing is off the table,” they maintained about the dad of six estranged children with former wife Angelina Jolie.

Gushing over Brad’s new girl, the insider added, “Brad said Ines would be a wonderful mother. She's patient, easy going and as a great sense of humor.”

“In other words, their relationship is smooth sailing and drama free. He's in it with Ines for the long run,” they concluded.