King Charles makes historic decision amid claims monarch is 'seriously ill'

King Charles has made a historic decision as monarch amid claims he is ‘seriously ill’ amid his cancer battle.



According to royal expert Richard Palmer, King Charles has appointed former MI5 director general Baroness Manningham-Buller as Chancellor of the Order of the Garter and Tory peer and former insurance broker Lord Ashton of Hyde as the Master of the Horse, a ceremonial role in charge of the Royal Mews on state occasions.

The royal expert took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and claimed: “Lady Manningham-Buller, who succeeds the Duke of Abercorn on his retirement, is the first female Chancellor of Britain’s oldest and most senior order of chivalry since the office’s inception in 1475.”

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. Each year, it is celebrated with a procession and service in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

According to a report by Daily Mail, palace has confirmed that King Charles is expected to attend the Garter Day service with Queen Camilla at St George's Chapel in Windsor on June 17 after Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Meanwhile, according to Sky News Australia, King Charles is 'seriously ill' as Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson Royal Lodge eviction is said to be a secret move for Queen Camilla's future.