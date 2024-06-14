BTS Jin's free hugs event gets out of hand

Jin, a member of the South Korean band BTS, has treated his fans by offering free hugs after his discharge from mandatory military service.

The 31-year-old singer gave individual hugs to 1000 specially selected fans at an event in Seoul on Thursday, June 14. However, he had to face some inconveniences.

In the viral clip from the hug free, the Moon crooner can be seen requesting to his fans, known as ARMY, not to "attack" him after many fans rushed in for the hug out of excitement.

"Guys, I know you like me. But don’t rush into me,” Jin pleaded to ARMY members. "Don’t attack, please."

The event was held a day after the k-pop sensation was released from mandatory military service.

The ceremony was intended to give a special shout-out to those who supported the BTS star throughout his acclaimed 18 months of training in the military.

For those unversed, Jin is the first member of BTS who completed his military service.