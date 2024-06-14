 
Geo News

BTS Jin's free hugs event gets out of hand

Jin is the first member of BTS to complete his military service

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

BTS Jin's free hugs event gets out of hand

Jin, a member of the South Korean band BTS, has treated his fans by offering free hugs after his discharge from mandatory military service.

The 31-year-old singer gave individual hugs to 1000 specially selected fans at an event in Seoul on Thursday, June 14. However, he had to face some inconveniences.

In the viral clip from the hug free, the Moon crooner can be seen requesting to his fans, known as ARMY, not to "attack" him after many fans rushed in for the hug out of excitement.

"Guys, I know you like me. But don’t rush into me,” Jin pleaded to ARMY members. "Don’t attack, please."

The event was held a day after the k-pop sensation was released from mandatory military service.

The ceremony was intended to give a special shout-out to those who supported the BTS star throughout his acclaimed 18 months of training in the military.

For those unversed, Jin is the first member of BTS who completed his military service.

Jennifer Lopez continues stepmom duties despite separation
Jennifer Lopez continues stepmom duties despite separation
Bridgerton's Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan reveal favourite props from set
Bridgerton's Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan reveal favourite props from set
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's romance serious as their daughters get along
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's romance serious as their daughters get along
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton test their friendship video
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton test their friendship
Kim Kardashian joins Sister Helen Prejean in 'Rebel Nun' documentary video
Kim Kardashian joins Sister Helen Prejean in 'Rebel Nun' documentary
Billie Eilish shares 'craziest part' of growing up in the spotlight
Billie Eilish shares 'craziest part' of growing up in the spotlight
Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' suiter Andrea Denver gets married
Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' suiter Andrea Denver gets married
Bebe Rexha blasts ungrateful loser G-Eazy
Bebe Rexha blasts ungrateful loser G-Eazy
Matty Healy breaks cover after engagement with Gabriette Bechtel
Matty Healy breaks cover after engagement with Gabriette Bechtel
Bianca Censori steps out with Kanye West donning another shocking outfit
Bianca Censori steps out with Kanye West donning another shocking outfit
Shakira reveals why she's not dating anyone after Gerard Pique split
Shakira reveals why she's not dating anyone after Gerard Pique split
Kourtney Kardashian reveals major decision with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian reveals major decision with Travis Barker