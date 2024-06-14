 
Royal expert makes shocking claims about King Charles health

The royal expert also disclosed the real reason why King Charles wants Prince Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge

June 14, 2024

A royal expert has made shocking claims about King Charles health amid his cancer battle as the monarch wants Prince Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge.

Disclosing the real reason why King Charles wants Andrew to move out of the Royal Lodge to Frogmore Cottage, the royal expert also updated on the monarch’s health.

The royal expert claimed King Charles is ‘seriously ill’ and wants the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson to vacate Royal Lodge so Queen Camilla can instead occupy the 30-room estate if the cancer-stricken monarch were to pass.

Royal editor Richard Eden has claimed that the friends of the Yorks told him Charles may in fact be ensuring Royal Lodge remains free and worthy for Camilla to reside, in the event the monarch passes.

He writes for the Daily Mail saying, “More than one friend of the Yorks has suggested the same intriguing answer to me: could it be that the King sees Royal Lodge as a potential future home for Queen Camilla?”

“Like anyone who has been seriously ill, the King is said to have been thinking about every possible contingency. Who wouldn’t?

“He will know that, were his wife to outlive him, she would be left with a somewhat uncertain status.”

