 
Geo News

King Charles' spare learning he's only got one real family

Prince Harry is reportedly coming to terms with the relationships he has

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

King Charles’ spare learning he’s only got one real family

Prince Harry is allegedly learning the truth behind relationships and is reportedly seeing that he only truly has one family to lean on.

The former butler of King Charles, Grant Harrold issued these revelations regarding the Duke of Sussex.

It was all brought to light during his interview with OK Magazine.

In that interview Mr Harrold pointed out the royals’ hidden desire to be present at the Trooping of Colour event this year.

According to the former butler, “It’s something that he’s wanted and been thinking about. Now he’s probably made the decision that’s what he wants.”

“Not having a home in the U.K. was probably a joint decision initially, but as time goes on, people’s views and decisions can change.”

“You’ve only got one family, and this means he’s suddenly realized that, he also added before signing off.

“I’ve always said that Harry will probably return to the U.K. — his family are here, his friends are here, this is where he grew up,” Harrold said

Before concluding he also added that “It’s very big moving to another country and not having any connection to your old home,” so it “makes sense” to want to have residence close by.

Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision to avoid controversy
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision to avoid controversy
King Charles makes desperate move to secure Queen Camilla's future
King Charles makes desperate move to secure Queen Camilla's future
Royal expert makes shocking claims about King Charles health
Royal expert makes shocking claims about King Charles health
Prince Harry to write another book to make up for ‘Spare'
Prince Harry to write another book to make up for ‘Spare'
Kensington, Buckingham Palaces on same page over Kate Middleton's balcony appearance video
Kensington, Buckingham Palaces on same page over Kate Middleton's balcony appearance
David Beckham skeptical of daughter Harper's opinion of him
David Beckham skeptical of daughter Harper's opinion of him
King Charles wants to mend rift with Meghan Markle for Lilibet, Archie?
King Charles wants to mend rift with Meghan Markle for Lilibet, Archie?
Brad Pitt receives another snub from kids amid Angelina Jolie legal drama
Brad Pitt receives another snub from kids amid Angelina Jolie legal drama
Meghan Markle sends important message with major move
Meghan Markle sends important message with major move
Prince Andrew likely to deploy 'secret weapon' for Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew likely to deploy 'secret weapon' for Royal Lodge
King Charles 'snubs' Kate Middleton with latest major announcement?
King Charles 'snubs' Kate Middleton with latest major announcement?
Prince Harry's reasons for taking the UK to court unearthed
Prince Harry's reasons for taking the UK to court unearthed