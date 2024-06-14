Prince Harry planning last ditch effort plan to flee the US

There is a major fear looming over Prince Harry’s head, and according to experts its regarding Trump’s potential presidency win.

An inside close that is well placed within the Sussexes’ network has brought this fear to light.

According to that source, Prince Harry and even Meghan Markle are concerned about Trumps’ re-election campaign.

According to a report by Heat magazine, “It absolutely astounds them that he’s in a position to still run for president.”

“Although it seems implausible that he’d actually win, even with the support of his rabid fan base, they’re still facing up to the fact that they need to come up with a contingency plan if the worst case scenario does come to pass.”

This is because, “Trump has been very clear that he hates Harry and Meghan, so – if he’s in charge and pulling the strings with immigration – it’s safe to say he’ll do his best to make life as hard as possible for both of them.”

In light of this Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “are going to have to talk to their advisors and work out what to do in the event that they do have to quit the country.”

“Which of course is the last thing they want, but one comfort is that they know from talking to their Hollywood friends that they certainly wouldn’t be alone.”