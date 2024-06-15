 
'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan all hearts for Luke Newton

Nicola Coughlan reflected on 'Bridgerton' journey with Luke Newton

June 15, 2024

Nicola Coughlan recently spoke her heart out about Netflix Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton.

Taking to her Instagram, Nicola paid tribute to Luke Newton who wrote in his latest post, “Thanks for being such a big part of this wild journey (bee emoji),” along with a montage of the duo's images from Bridgerton season 3 promo.

In reciprocation, Nicola shared this post on her Instagram stories and branded the English actor as, “A true gentlemen,” “The kindest friend,” and “A dream co-star.”

Nicola also added that she “couldn’t have been luckier than to spend the last 6 months traveling the world with you.”

This comes after in a recent chat with People Magazine, Nicola revealed her most favourite art piece from the regency era show’s set, “I did ask for, there was this one vase in Penelope's room, which I've always loved.”

“It's really feathering and it's so flowery, it's got gold birds on it and all sculpted, and it's an antique, it's like 250 years old, and I asked the art department if I could have it on the final day of filming, and they wrapped it up a little box for me with a note,” Nicola recalled.

“It's a really treasured possession of mine now,” she remarked in conclusion. 

