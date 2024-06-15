Hayley Williams rocks 'feminine rage' shirt at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour'

Hayley Williams just displayed her support for Taylor Swift as she joins the girl power themed “feminine rage” squad.

The Paramore frontwoman carried on the powerful fashion trend as she performed her opening act for the Blank Space crooner’s Eras Tour concert in Liverpool, England.

The 35-year-old artist rocked a green-coloured jacket with a photo of the Lover hit-maker, as can be seen in a fan uploaded picture on X, formerly Twitter.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

In the details of the graphics, Swift’s picture is from the beginning of her career, drawn inside a huge red heart with small hearts surrounding it.

The words "Feminine Rage" were written under the Grammy-winning artist’s picture in the colour blue.

Earlier, it was Sabrina Carpenter who first wore the shirt with the same graphics while she opened for Swift in Mexico while on the Eras Tour.

The 25-year-old Espresso singer took to her official TikTok to post a video of herself wearing the shirt with her hair up in curlers while getting ready for her performance.

"First eras tour show tn mexicoooooo :’) how did we get here lol and dont say a plane," Carpenter captioned the uploaded TikTok.