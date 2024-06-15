 
Lindsey Stirling details 'wild' story behind her latest song 'Survive'

Lindsey Stirling released her latest album, 'Duality' on Friday, June 14, 2024

June 15, 2024

Lindsey Stirling details 'wild' story behind her latest song 'Survive'

Lindsey Stirling just boasted not only about her newly released music but about her healing process too.

The famous pop-violinist released her latest album, Duality on Friday, June 14, and had a conversation with PEOPLE magazine about its launch and the concept behind it.

"I found out my boyfriend had been cheating on me for months. He had another girlfriend. It was wild," the 37-year-old artist told the outlet.

She continued, "When I found out, it's funny, I had just broken up with him because I couldn't figure out why I didn't feel good about our relationship. Then I find this out literally days later.”

“I had just enough time to write one last song for my album. The album was basically being turned in and I was like, 'Ah, I want to write one more song,'" Stirling added.

"I'm so glad that I wrote the way I wanted to feel rather than the way I felt, because now I'm here. I've done the therapy. I've done the work," she said.

This was Lindsey Stirling’s conversation over how her song, Survive was born, for which she also released an official music video, on Friday.

