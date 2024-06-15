Blake Lively takes step ahead in long Taylor Swift friendship

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are best friends. But, the latter says besides this, she is also her biggest fan.



The Green Lantern star told ET about the Carolina's hitmaker with whom she has been friends with for close to a decade that she is her top Swiftie when was asked. "No, no, I really am."

"You could've put any song on, like, her music is just, like, unmatched," the Gossip Girl star swoons over Taylor's hit career.

"Her writing is so beautiful and it's so personal and you can feel that, you can feel that in the way that she sings. You can feel that in her lyrics."

The bond between them was so strong that Blake was able to secure her 2020 song My Tears Ricochet for her forthcoming movie It Ends With Us.

Not to mention, the mother-of-four recently went to multiple concerts of Taylor's Eras Tour in Spain and in one of them the Grammy winner's gave tribute to her longtime friend's daughters.