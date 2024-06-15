King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton’s latest statement

King Charles has officially responded to Kate Middleton’s recent statement in which she confirmed her appearance at the Trooping the Colour celebrations.

A spokesperson from the Buckingham Palace revealed that the monarch is ‘delighted’ that the Princess of Wales would be attending his Birthday Parade despite her fight with cancer.

It came after Kate surprised her fans and well-wishers by releasing a rare statement regarding her health while also addressing rumours regarding her appearance tomorrow.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” she said in the rare update. "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

She added, "I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

It is pertinent to note here that royal fans will see Kate for the first time at the Trooping the Colour since she last stepped out with the Royal family for Christmas 2023 celebrations.

Reacting to her statement, the Palace spokesperson shared, "His Majesty is delighted that the Princess is able to attend tomorrow's events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day."