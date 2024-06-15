 
Geo News

Billy Ray pleads restraining order against Firerose for major reason

Billy Ray filed for annulment with Firerose after less than a year of marriage

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Billy Ray pleads restraining order against Firerose for major reason

Billy Ray Cyrus is making sure Firerose doesn't benefit from his assets or property at all. 

A few days back, Billy filed for an annulment with his 35-year-old wife, after less than a year of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct.”

Now, according to court documents obtained by In Touch, he requested for a temporary restraining order against Firerose who is allegedly using his credit cards for unauthorized charges.

Billy also clarified that they never shared joint accounts or credit cards.

The documents stated that the 62-year-old country star asked the court to stop her from using his credit cards and to reimburse him for the money she has already spent.

On the other hand, the estranged couple agreed that Firerose will move out of his home by the end of May after he agreed to pay $5k per month for her new home.

He will continued to pay for the next three months or until the divorce was finalized, according to the outlet.

The split comes after Billy Ray tied the knot with Firerose in October 2023.

Inside Princess Diana's 'uncomfortable' Egypt photoshoot
Inside Princess Diana's 'uncomfortable' Egypt photoshoot
Real reason why Kate Middleton is attending King Charles birthday celebrations exposed
Real reason why Kate Middleton is attending King Charles birthday celebrations exposed
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's latest statement
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's latest statement
Meghan Markle's UK return plans laid bare
Meghan Markle's UK return plans laid bare
Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour details revealed
Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour details revealed
Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton's return to royal duties
Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton's return to royal duties
Explosive 'Houdini' blasts music charts for Eminem
Explosive 'Houdini' blasts music charts for Eminem
Ozzy Osbourne denies Sharon's claims about Katie Price
Ozzy Osbourne denies Sharon's claims about Katie Price
Rachel Leviss gives shut-up call to Ariana Madix after abusive remarks
Rachel Leviss gives shut-up call to Ariana Madix after abusive remarks
Blake Lively takes step ahead in long Taylor Swift friendship
Blake Lively takes step ahead in long Taylor Swift friendship
'Interview with the Vampire' director addresses Tom Cruise 'miscast'
'Interview with the Vampire' director addresses Tom Cruise 'miscast'
Anne Hathaway looks up to Jennifer Garner for work-inspo: Source
Anne Hathaway looks up to Jennifer Garner for work-inspo: Source