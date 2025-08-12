Scott Porter backs Paul in THAT 'Ginny & Georgia' fight scene

Scott Porter shares honest take on fight with Georgia in 'Ginny & Georgia'

Scott Porter thinks his Ginny & Georgia character Paul was right in having a meltdown to Georgia’s lies.

Porter was interviewed by YouTuber Joe Vulpis, and the actor noted that Ginny & Georgia fans are seriously hypocritical when it comes to Georgia’s mistakes and other character’s mistakes.

"Here’s the thing, this audience will forgive Georgia forever. For anything that she will ever do. If you do one thing to spite Georgia, you are wiped off the Earth as far as so many people are concerned," he said.

As season three came to an end, Paul found out about Georgia being linked to the murders of her past husbands. In is anger, he hits the wall above her head and triggers her PTSD from previous abusive relationships.

Porter argued that Paul had immediate regret after the violent move and that his anger was justified.

"The physical action of hitting a cabinet out of frustration — and you can see it immediately in his eyes — [invokes] immediate regret because he knows what that means to her," he said.

"He knows what it did to her and he didn’t do it purposefully. It was something that he wished he could take back," he continued.

"But he loved her in spite of all the things that she told him. I think people forget all the secrets that Paul uncovered over the course of their relationship and still forgave and moved on and trusted and loved and asked for a partnership that she was never willing to give him," Scott Porter pointed out.