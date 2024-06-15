 
Geo News

Inside Princess Diana's 'uncomfortable' Egypt photoshoot

Princess Diana posed in front of the pyramids in Egypt in 1992

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Inside Princess Diana's 'uncomfortable' Egypt photoshoot

Princess Diana wasn’t always easy going when it came to public photoshoots.

Diana’s royal photographer Samir Hussein, alongside his father Anwar and brother Zak, tells US Weekly that he worked with her and her family for four decades.

The former Princess of Wales did a photoshoot in front of the pyramids in Egypt in 1992 as stood there wearing a long white dress and matching white kitten heels.

Now Samir revealed that Diana was actually uncomfortable with the concept of the pictures.

“My father got into a conversation with her and she said she was very nervous when it came to appearing in front of big iconic landmarks. She was visiting Egypt the next day and she was going to be visiting the pyramids,” he shared.

Samir also recalled his father telling Diana, “Well, you’re so natural, why don’t you just pretend you’re a model? The princess liked his idea and, the next day, Anwar snapped a photo of her doing just that.”

He also shared that his father and Diana had a “good relationship” with one another which was based on “a lot of humor and trust and…connection.”

Real reason why Kate Middleton is attending King Charles birthday celebrations exposed
Real reason why Kate Middleton is attending King Charles birthday celebrations exposed
Billy Ray pleads restraining order against Firerose for major reason
Billy Ray pleads restraining order against Firerose for major reason
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's latest statement
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's latest statement
Meghan Markle's UK return plans laid bare
Meghan Markle's UK return plans laid bare
Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour details revealed
Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour details revealed
Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton's return to royal duties
Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton's return to royal duties
Explosive 'Houdini' blasts music charts for Eminem
Explosive 'Houdini' blasts music charts for Eminem
Ozzy Osbourne denies Sharon's claims about Katie Price
Ozzy Osbourne denies Sharon's claims about Katie Price
Rachel Leviss gives shut-up call to Ariana Madix after abusive remarks
Rachel Leviss gives shut-up call to Ariana Madix after abusive remarks
Blake Lively takes step ahead in long Taylor Swift friendship
Blake Lively takes step ahead in long Taylor Swift friendship
'Interview with the Vampire' director addresses Tom Cruise 'miscast'
'Interview with the Vampire' director addresses Tom Cruise 'miscast'
Anne Hathaway looks up to Jennifer Garner for work-inspo: Source
Anne Hathaway looks up to Jennifer Garner for work-inspo: Source