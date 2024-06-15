Inside Princess Diana's 'uncomfortable' Egypt photoshoot

Princess Diana wasn’t always easy going when it came to public photoshoots.

Diana’s royal photographer Samir Hussein, alongside his father Anwar and brother Zak, tells US Weekly that he worked with her and her family for four decades.

The former Princess of Wales did a photoshoot in front of the pyramids in Egypt in 1992 as stood there wearing a long white dress and matching white kitten heels.

Now Samir revealed that Diana was actually uncomfortable with the concept of the pictures.

“My father got into a conversation with her and she said she was very nervous when it came to appearing in front of big iconic landmarks. She was visiting Egypt the next day and she was going to be visiting the pyramids,” he shared.

Samir also recalled his father telling Diana, “Well, you’re so natural, why don’t you just pretend you’re a model? The princess liked his idea and, the next day, Anwar snapped a photo of her doing just that.”

He also shared that his father and Diana had a “good relationship” with one another which was based on “a lot of humor and trust and…connection.”