Piers Morgan speaks out as Kate Middleton returns to royal duty

Kate Middleton issued emotional statement and said, “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months"

June 16, 2024

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his views after Kate Middleton attended  Trooping the Colour, the official birthday celebrations of King Charles.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the outspoken journalist shared Kate Middleton’s sweet photo from the event and said, “Great to see the Princess of Wales back on duty at Trooping of the Colour, and looking so glamorous.”

Commenting on Morgan’s tweet, one royal fan said, “Conspiracy theorists are wailing in agony today.”

Another commented, “God bless her - she’s truly an inspiration and a role model for dealing with complicated health conditions. She looks great and I hope she overcomes all of the challenges and struggles. Wishing her nothing but the best.”

Kate attended the celebrations with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after she issued an emotional statement and shared update on her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales said, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

