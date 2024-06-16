Kate Middleton 'equal' to King Charles as he snubs Meghan Markle

King Charles and Kate Middleton certainly have grown close enough that the former treats his daughter-in-law as “an equal.”

On the occasion of Trooping the Colour, the royal family put on a united front which also marked the first public appearance of Kate ever since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March.

Charles, Queen Camilla, William, Kate, and their children were joined by other members of the royal family on a Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the King's Birthday Parade.

Body language expert Judi James analysed their appearance and believes that the King isn’t hesitant when it comes to “adore” his "beautiful daughter-in-law".

“Charles let his feelings of pride and even gratitude towards his beautiful daughter-in-law be made obvious on their balcony appearance. Kate was treated by Charles as both a status equal and a cherished relation,” she tells Mirror.

Judi further explained, “Placed directly next to him in the line-up, it was Kate who was given the majority of the King’s attention. Their chats looked animated and ended in shared laughter a couple of times. The way Kate leant in towards Charles to talk at the start suggested this is a mutually-supportive relationship.”

On the other hand, Charles' other son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle weren’t invited as a royal expert claims that the latter would’ve “stolen” the royal family’s spotlight.

"Harry and Meghan have not been invited. This is no surprise. You could argue they would not have accepted and also would not have expected an invitation as the royal rift is so deep. It has to be all about them if they accept,” Richard Fitzwilliams said.