Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan on why romance with Luke Newton is 'so steamy'

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton win hearts with their romance in Bridgerton season 3

June 16, 2024

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are touching upon their ever-so-steamy romantic scenes.

The stars, who play love interest for each other in the third season of the hit Netflix show, credit their real life bond for intimate attraction.

Speaking on an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, Nicola revealed: "We would be like, in between scenes, and they were like, 'Do you wanna get up and put your clothes on?' We're like, 'We'll just chill here.' Like, in under the blankets."

She added: "But then we have the advantage of knowing each other for years."

Fans, too, have jumped the bandwagon to comment upon the couple's chemistry, are they write on X: "Nicola took Luke to see her hometown she grew up in, introduced him to her family and friends, showed him her fave places to hang out in, and celebrated. THE INTIMACY OF IT ALL."

Another added: "Throughout the whole promotion of #BridgertonS3, looking at Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton is like watching a romantic drama on its own. You cannot change my mind. They imply they are just friends and some said it just PR. For me, it basically a romance drama on its own."

Meanwhile, intimacy expert Debbie Bere from So Divine credits Nicola and Luke's friendship for a successful season.

"Bridgerton now in its third series has the benefit of a cast that has really got to know each other over the years of production.

"The current storyline of Nicola (Pen) and Luke (Colin) is one that seems to have hit more of a chord with the audience than normal. There's something about an underdog but also the narrative of can a man and a woman ever just be friends that seems to grip people. Their friendship off-camera spills into filming too," she says.

