 
Geo News

Kate Middleton figures out strategy for royal appearances after Trooping the Color

Kate Middleton appeared for Trooping the Color for the first time after announcing cancer

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Kate Middleton figures out strategy for royal appearances after Trooping the Color

Princess Kate Middleton has finally come up with a plan for her public appearances amid a cancer battle.

Just a day prior to Trooping the Color, the Princess of Wales announced that she will be joining her family for the celebrations.

While the update was quite last minute, royal fans were just delighted to see Kate break cover for the first time since making the grim announcement of her illness in March.

In a message to the people concerned, she also hinted at a return to some of her royal duties this summer,

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield discussed Kate’s appearance and compared her with Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady.

"You can't deny that she looked absolutely incredible. It was like My Fair Lady, she looked like Audrey Hepburn in the outfit. I don't know if that was the inspiration, but she looks so sophisticated, so smart. It's what we've come to expect from her, I would expect nothing less,” she said.

Discussing her duties, Kinsey then suggested that Kate will take her engagements "day by day." depending on how the Princess is feeling.

“I think the strategy going forward is basically what they did with this specific engagement, and it's day by day, very last minute. How are you feeling? Do you feel, do you feel up to this? We might see her paired with Prince William at the start to kind of to phase in, but she is, polling wise, the most important, most popular member of the Royal Family,” Kinsey concluded.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Petlz detail dog Nala's death: 'Taken so soon'
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Petlz detail dog Nala's death: 'Taken so soon'
Meghan Markle promises Prince Harry UK return on 'one condition?'
Meghan Markle promises Prince Harry UK return on 'one condition?'
Kate Middleton tried THIS tactic to 'not upstage' King Charles on birthday
Kate Middleton tried THIS tactic to 'not upstage' King Charles on birthday
Kate Middleton made her children 'normal again' at Trooping the Colour: Expert reveals
Kate Middleton made her children 'normal again' at Trooping the Colour: Expert reveals
Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan on why romance with Luke Newton is 'so steamy'
Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan on why romance with Luke Newton is 'so steamy'
How Victoria Beckham told kids about David Beckham 'cheating scandal'
How Victoria Beckham told kids about David Beckham 'cheating scandal'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis make social media debut?
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis make social media debut?
Prince William wins King Charles heart on Father's Day
Prince William wins King Charles heart on Father's Day
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to stop trying
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to stop trying
David Beckham, Victoria face explosive claims about their marriage again
David Beckham, Victoria face explosive claims about their marriage again
King Charles celebrates Father's Day amid rift with Prince Harry video
King Charles celebrates Father's Day amid rift with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton kindling the fire of her own demise
Kate Middleton kindling the fire of her own demise