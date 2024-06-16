Kate Middleton figures out strategy for royal appearances after Trooping the Color

Princess Kate Middleton has finally come up with a plan for her public appearances amid a cancer battle.

Just a day prior to Trooping the Color, the Princess of Wales announced that she will be joining her family for the celebrations.

While the update was quite last minute, royal fans were just delighted to see Kate break cover for the first time since making the grim announcement of her illness in March.

In a message to the people concerned, she also hinted at a return to some of her royal duties this summer,

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield discussed Kate’s appearance and compared her with Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady.

"You can't deny that she looked absolutely incredible. It was like My Fair Lady, she looked like Audrey Hepburn in the outfit. I don't know if that was the inspiration, but she looks so sophisticated, so smart. It's what we've come to expect from her, I would expect nothing less,” she said.

Discussing her duties, Kinsey then suggested that Kate will take her engagements "day by day." depending on how the Princess is feeling.

“I think the strategy going forward is basically what they did with this specific engagement, and it's day by day, very last minute. How are you feeling? Do you feel, do you feel up to this? We might see her paired with Prince William at the start to kind of to phase in, but she is, polling wise, the most important, most popular member of the Royal Family,” Kinsey concluded.