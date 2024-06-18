Internet reacts to Ian Mckellen falling off stage during London show

During a theatre performance, the legendary actor Ian McKellen fell off the stage, and the internet was in shock and prayers for his speedy recovery ensued.



The incident happened at the Noël Coward Theatre in London while the Lord of the Rings star was performing Player Kings on Monday.

Reports suggest the X-Men star lost his balance during a fight scene, which led to his fall off the stage.

Though the 85-year-old is "in good spirits" as the theatre said in a statement he is on way to a speedy recovery.

"Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian's fall during this evening's performance of Player Kings," he shared.

"Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits."

Amid injury, the statement says, Ian would not be able to play in Player Kings, leading to the show being cancelled, which was on the run for 12 weeks from April.

"Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow," the "Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support."

On the internet meanwhile fans flock to wish Ian a speedy recovery after BBC reported he was crying out in pain after falling off.



