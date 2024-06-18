Photo: Katy Perry ready to make musical comeback with new single

Katy Perry is ready to take on the world with her new single.

As fans will know, the singing sensation just announced her comeback single track Woman’s World, which is slated to be released next month.

In a pre-view clip of the single, Katy Perry could be seen lips syncing to the songs’ lyrics, "Sexy confident. So intelligent. She is heaven sent. So soft. So strong."

In an earlier chat with Access Hollywood, the mother of one spilled the beans on her upcoming album and branded it as an epitome of "pure joy and fun".

She also told the outlet at that time that her new work was inspired by her feeling "really happy and whole," after welcoming baby daughter Daisy Dove with longtime beau Orlando Bloom.

It is pertinent to mention here that Katy’s last album came out four years ago and was named Smile.

During this interview, she said, “I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love.”

She even claimed, “Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party.”