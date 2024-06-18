 
Geo News

Katy Perry ready to make musical comeback with new single

Katy Perry's last album 'Smile' was released in 2020

By
Web Desk

June 18, 2024

Photo: Katy Perry ready to make musical comeback with new single

Katy Perry is ready to take on the world with her new single. 

As fans will know, the singing sensation just announced her comeback single track Woman’s World, which is slated to be released next month.

In a pre-view clip of the single, Katy Perry could be seen lips syncing to the songs’ lyrics, "Sexy confident. So intelligent. She is heaven sent. So soft. So strong."

In an earlier chat with Access Hollywood, the mother of one spilled the beans on her upcoming album and branded it as an epitome of "pure joy and fun".

She also told the outlet at that time that her new work was inspired by her feeling "really happy and whole," after welcoming baby daughter Daisy Dove with longtime beau Orlando Bloom.

It is pertinent to mention here that Katy’s last album came out four years ago and was named Smile.

During this interview, she said, “I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love.”

She even claimed, “Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party.”

Brad Pitt's much anticipated F1 movie gets release date
Brad Pitt's much anticipated F1 movie gets release date
Prince Harry follows in mom Princess Diana's footsteps by criticizing Royal family
Prince Harry follows in mom Princess Diana's footsteps by criticizing Royal family
King Charles pressured Kate Middleton into attending Trooping the Colour?
King Charles pressured Kate Middleton into attending Trooping the Colour?
Prince William to break years-old royal tradition with major move
Prince William to break years-old royal tradition with major move
Kim Kardashian urges fans to 'must see' Celine Dion's documentary
Kim Kardashian urges fans to 'must see' Celine Dion's documentary
‘Suits' star Wendell Pierce reflects on reunion with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
‘Suits' star Wendell Pierce reflects on reunion with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Brad Pitt's Formula One movie to hit theatres in summer 2025
Brad Pitt's Formula One movie to hit theatres in summer 2025
Celine Dion aims to help people with documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'
Celine Dion aims to help people with documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'
King Charles had plans to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Trooping the Colour?
King Charles had plans to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Trooping the Colour?
Internet reacts to Ian Mckellen falling off stage during London show
Internet reacts to Ian Mckellen falling off stage during London show
Ariana Grande liking for serial killers stirs trouble for her
Ariana Grande liking for serial killers stirs trouble for her
Tom Brady divorce proves good for Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady divorce proves good for Gisele Bündchen