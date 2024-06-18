Jim Parsons finds 'second closure' in 'Young Sheldon' cameo

Jim Parsons, famed for his role as Sheldon Cooper, expressed his heartfelt sentiments about his cameo in the finale of Young Sheldon.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Parsons reflected on revisiting his iconic role, calling it as a "second closure."

Parsons highlighted the intimacy of Young Sheldon's single-camera format compared to The Big Bang Theory's multicam style, noting that "even the lighting’s different."

He also emphasized the special nature of his cameo alongside Mayim Bialik, his on-screen wife from The Big Bang Theory, calling it a perfect conclusion, adding, "It just felt like a perfect little coda on the end of that entire beautiful experience."

"All those actors and writers and the crew on Young Sheldon are so dear, to get to go back and be in their space as a very welcomed guest was… it was just really sweet," he said.

Parsons, who also serves as an executive producer and narrator for Young Sheldon, initially hesitated about reprising Sheldon Cooper but was moved by the script's beauty and the opportunity it presented.