Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot this summer?

Taylor Swift is reportedly all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, this summer.

An insider split to Life & Style that the pop star, who has been in a romantic relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end since September 2023, has her “heart set on a summer wedding.”

“She’s already narrowed down her picks for her bridal gown and two other designer dresses she wants to wear,” added the tipster.

The source also revealed that Travis has “met with a high-end jeweler several times” in recent months, hinting at his possible wedding with Taylor in the coming months.

“They want to be surrounded by family and close friends,” added the informant.

Moreover, the confidant shared that both Taylor and Travis “have agreed on a lavish outdoor ceremony and celebration at her place in Rhode Island. They want to be surrounded by family and close friends.”

The source continued that the NFL star is also under pressure because the Lover hit marker has fantasized about her wedding day for a long time.

“It’ll be her ultimate dream wedding,” the insider said of the billionaire pop icon.